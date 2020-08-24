Liverpool Pulling Plug On Grujic, Looking For Permanent Deal For Serbian

Marko Grujic has spent the past two seasons at Hertha Berlin and remains hopeful of returning to Anfield. Unfortunately, that seems no longer in the cards with reports that Liverpool is more interested in selling off the 24-year-old player on a permanent basis. The only question now is which team would be willing to take in the Serbian.

The logical choice right now is Hertha BSC, the team where Grujic has spent the last two seasons in a loan. The only problem is that Die Alte Dame seems more inclined to indulge in a loan deal for the Serbian with an obligation to buy next summer. It appears Liverpool wants to close the deal as early as this summer. Grujic is roughly valued at around $26 million, Goal reported.

Hence, it all depends if Hertha will alter its plans and consider a permanent move. If not, there are other clubs interested in Grujic. Among the teams interested in the Serbian include Eintracht Frankfurt, Borussia Moenchengladbach and SV Werder Bremen.

Aside from those three clubs, the list goes on. Crystal Palace has made inquiries through Grujic’s agent while Aston Villa has also sent feelers. However, it appears Aston has diverted its focus and is more inclined to go after another player in Philip Billing.

The sudden turn of events may come as a surprise who has been following Liverpool. For one, it was Jurgen Klopp who brought in Grujic in 2016 from Red Star Belgrade via a $6.5 million deal. Grujic made only 14 appearances for the Reds. His last piece of the action with Liverpool was against Brighton in December 2017.

From there, he spent one season with Cardiff and then moved to Hertha via loan in 2018. He contributed to Cardiff and then strived with Hertha where he made 54 appearances. He has scored nine times during that run.

Despite spending the last years on loan, Grujic was hoping to still return and play at Anfield according to another report from Goal. He is aware that cracking Klopp’s circle will be tough and it appears that wish will not be fulfilled.

“I know that Liverpool right now are an unbelievable team, the best team in the world. So, I know that I have to be at a very high level if I want to have a chance. Next season, who knows, hopefully I am ready to jump up with the team. That is what I hope for,” Grujic said.