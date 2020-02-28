Liverpool ready to make Virgil van Dijk ‘highest paid defender in the world’ in £50m deal

Virgil van Dijk could be offered a bumper new deal by Liverpool which would make him the highest paid defender in world football

Liverpool are reportedly opening talks over a massive new contract worth £50m for defender Virgil van Dijk .

The Dutch star has emerged into one of the world’s best players in his position since his £75m move from Southampton .

The Reds have gone from strength to strength since his arrival and, as well as winning the Champions League , are set to claim a maiden Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp has masterminded a transformation at the club that has turned the likes of Mohamed Salah , Sadio Mane , and Van Dijk into world stars.

With their recent success on the pitch they are now able to compete with the world’s best off the pitch and tying Van Dijk to a new deal would highlight this.

He still has three-and-a-half-years left on his current contract but the club will offer him an increase from £125,000-a-week to £200,000-a-week, according to Football Insider .

And a deal of this nature with bonuses added on is likely to be worth more than £50m.

The Netherlands international won the PFA Player of the Year award last year and also come second to Barcelona great Lionel Messi in the race for the Ballon d’Or.

Liverpool now have the third highest wage bill in the Premier League and a new deal for Van Dijk would make him the highest paid defender in world football.

The club recently released their year end results up until May 31 2019, and it showed a record level of revenues from TV, commercial and stadium income.

But profits before tax were more than halved on the previous year to just £42m, because the club’s board reinvested the huge revenues – with turnover up year on year by £78m to a record level of £533m – in improved player salaries to keep the best players on Merseyside.

A club statement said that Liverpool had made a bold statement by investing in player recruitment and retainment at Anfield. “Alisson, Keita, Fabinho and Shaqiri all signed for LFC,” it read.

“The first team squad was further reinforced with 11 players renewing their contracts including the Club captain Jordan Henderson, Firmino, Salah, Mane, Robertson and Alexander-Arnold.”

And chief operating officer Andy Hughes explained that such investment doesn’t come cheap in a market which is dominated by big spenders such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United.

“The underlying financial sustainability of the Club is enabling us to make significant investments both in player recruitment and infrastructure,” he said.

“Being able to reinvest over £220m on players during this financial period is a result of a successful business strategy, particularly the significant uplift in commercial revenues.

“The cost of football however does continue to rise in transfers and associated fees but what’s critical for us is the consistency of our financial position, enabling us to live within our means and continue to run a sustainable football club.”