Liverpool scouts eye £50m star Carlos Vinicius as potential Roberto Firmino replacement

Liverpool are keeping a close watch on the Benfica striker, according to reports in the Portuguese media

Jurgen Klopp will not rest on his laurels this summer with the Liverpool boss already putting plans in motion to strengthen his side, judging by his reported interest in Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius.

With the Reds firmly on course for their first league title in 30 years, Klopp is eyeing the attacker as a potential sourCe of even more goals for his team’s already potent attack force.

Reports in Monday’s papers claims Klopp could sanction the departure of Roberto Firmino for £75m after seemingly agreeing a deal to sign a £51m replacement.

The German sold Philippe Coutinho two years ago and wisely used the funds raised to strengthen at the back by signing Virgil van Dijk and Alisson.

But this time round he would look to bolster his attacking options with Vinicius potential arriving as Firmino’s replacement, if he leaves the club as has been rumoured.

The Reds’ prodigious scouting network are now scouring Europe in a bid to find a suitable candidate and O Jogo claims Liverpool have a rising interest in 6ft 3in striker Vinicius, who only joined Benfica last summer.

The 24-year-old has racked up 13 goals in 19 appearances, justifying the €100m exit clause Benfica stuck in his contract when bringing him in in a €17m deal from Napoli last summer.

That form has seen the player tipped for a call-up to the Brazil national side, with the striker contracted to the reigning Portuguese champions until summer 2024.

Funnily enough Vinícius started his football career at the youth ranks of Santos in 2012, as a central defender.

It seems unlikely that Klopp would deploy him there should Van Dijk pick up a mid-match injury but his heading ability is a strong asset from his days at the back.

The 24-year-old caught the eye in front of watching Liverpool scouts at the weekend, scoring twice as his side suffered a 3-2 defeat to title rivals Porto.

Scouts from Manchester United were also reportedly in attendance.