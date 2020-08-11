Liverpool ‘set for record £175m payout’ after Premier League decision

Liverpool are set to receive a huge £175million cash windfall after Premier League clubs decided to delay reductions in this year’s prize money following the coronavirus pandemic.

All 20 clubs must pay back TV revenue received prior to the outbreak as a result of the suspension of the season.

The figures could total £330m that are due as a rebate to broadcasters including Sky Sports and BT Sport.

However that will not affect any of this year’s earnings with Liverpool in line to collect the largest amount after romping to the title.

As reports The Times , Liverpool will now pocket £175m in prize money and TV earnings – the highest amount ever received by a top-flight club.

Had the Premier League taken the decision to beging making repayments this season, Liverpool would have received £21m less.

The decision was made at last week’s AGM meeting, though total prize money figures are yet to be officially announced.

Premier League chiefs are still in discussions with broadcast representatives over the rebate.

The division currently has 55 partners at home and abroad.

Liverpool’s windfall trumps that of previous years, with The Reds and Man City both earning in excess of £150m for the 2018/19 campaign.

The agreement with broadcasters favours the top clubs as they receive a bigger share of the pie the more they are on television and the higher they finish in the table.

The Premier League are still also waiting on a £160m payment from Chinese broadcasters Suning, who are believed to have financial issues as a result of Covid-19.

