Liverpool slap £30m price tag on Harry Wilson as they prepare to transfer list player

Harry Wilson has spent the last two seasons on loan with Derby and Bournemouth respectively, but he is not set to be given a chance to shine with the Reds first-team

Liverpool have reportedly slapped a £30m price tag on Harry Wilson’s head as they plot to sell him this summer following the emergence of youngster Curtis Jones.

Versatile midfielder Jones became the Reds youngest-ever captain in the FA Cup replay over Shrewsbury, showing he has a big potential at Anfield.

Despite Jurgen Klopp’s insistence that he would not be loaned out for this season, the German let Wilson go to Bournemouth for the year last summer, showing that he was not a part of his first-team plans.

And despite being looked favourably on around Merseyside, Football Insider claim that the Reds are open to shipping him out permanently when he returns as he probably won’t slot in with the impending Premier League champions.

Wilson has been impressive among in an underperforming Bournemouth side, scoring six goals in 21 Premier League games, though he has failed to find the back of the net since November.

Thanks to his success on the south coast, the Reds are believed to be looking for around £30m for his services, with three years left to run on his contract.

Klopp has been open about his transfer plans for the upcoming transfer window, admitting last month that the recent scheduling changes to the African Cup of Nations is likely to affect who he looks to due to the large number of African’s already in his squad.

“Is it a major part of our thinking? We don’t only buy African players,” Klopp said.

“You know if there is a European championship this summer then the top players will not be in [with the squad]until two weeks before the season starts.

“These are all the things that we involve [in the thinking]. It does not make the final decision but for some players, it is something you think about.

“When we bought Sadio, we knew AFCON would be January 2017, then we bought Mo and it was still like that and then when we bought Naby, that was when they changed it [to the summer].

“So, yes, it was important because we thought it would stay like that, but it never kept us away from buying players.

“We will not sell Sadio, Mo or Naby now because they have a tournament in January and February – of course not.

“But if you have to make a decision about bringing in a player it is a massive one because before the season you know for four weeks you don’t have them.”