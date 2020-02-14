Liverpool star Andy Robertson backs Jordan Henderson for top Prem award

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been tipped to win the Premier League Player of the Year award by team-mate Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson believes his Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson should be named Premier League Player of the Year after his performances this season.

The midfielder’s displays have been integral to his side’s magnificent campaign, with the Reds currently 22 points clear at the top of the table and on course to win their first ever Premier League title.

Liverpool are just six wins away from being crowned champions and Robertson has lauded Henderson’s contributions in an interview with Sky Sports News.

“For me, I think he’s the leading candidate [for player of the year],” he said. “At times this season when we’ve struggled Hendo has been the one that has driven us forward.

“He’s the one who has made sure we don’t get slack, or he has chipped in with some really important goals or really important assists.

“Maybe his performances at the start of the season went a little bit under the radar, but as the season has progressed he’s not really had a bad game.

“You really appreciate him when you train with him every day and in this country he’s not been appreciated enough in his character.

“He’s getting the recognition he deserves because he is a fantastic player, a fantastic role model and a fantastic captain. He’s driven us to three points at times this season when we’ve struggled.”

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has also tipped Henderson to win the award, telling talkSPORT: “He was exceptional. He runs, he works, he does all the dirty stuff people don’t really want to do.

“He has been brilliant all season, he’s inspirational as a captain, and he gives 100 per cent in every single game.

“And as a midfield player he’s got quality on the ball! But that inspiration and that drive, that’s all you can ask for.”