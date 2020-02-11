Liverpool star Roberto Firmino wanted by Bayern Munich with £75m summer transfer touted

Roberto Firmino has been key to Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp and is one of the first name on the teamsheet

Bayern Munich are reportedly plotting a stunning £75m bid for Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino.

The Brazil international has been pivotal in the Reds’ remarkable rise over the last couple of seasons under Jurgen Klopp.

Forming part of the team’s lethal front three along with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, the forward has 78 goals in 228 appearances.

But it is his link up play that makes the difference for the European champions and he is one of the first names on Klopp’s team-sheet.

German champions Bayern are believed to be searching for an elite level replacement for centre forward Robert Lewandowski and have identified Firmino, according to The Sun .

The report adds that manager Hans Flick sees Firmino as the ideal player to lead the attack with Lewandowski and Manchester City’s Leroy Sane, who they will also attempt to sign.

Liverpool will only sanction Firmino’s departure if they sign a replacement and the Premier League leaders have been heavily linked with a move for Timo Werner.

It is reported Bayern are willing to immediately test Klopp’s resolve by placing £75m on the table.

The Reds signed Firmino from Hoffenheim for £29m in June 2015, after he caught the eye with a string of impressive performances in the Bundesliga.

Firmino penned a new deal on Merseyside in April 2018, committing himself to the club until 2022.

City star Sane has been linked with a move to Bayern for months but their interest cooled after he suffered a knee injury in the Community Shield at the start of the season.

The German is nearing full fitness, however, and Bayern remain interested in signing the winger, despite his £80m price-tag.

“Sane is a great player that we are interested in, which is a well-known fact,” said Bayern president Herbert Hainer recently.

“Now we have to see how he comes back after his injury.”

Pep Guardiola has spoken of his desire to keep the 24-year-old at the Etihad but Sane wants more regular football and has long been in the sights of Bayern.