Liverpool star Sadio Mane given tribute by Ismaila Sarr in Watford programme

Watford ace Ismaila Sarr gave a classy tribute to Sadio Mane ahead of their Premier League clash with Liverpool .

Then Reds made the trip to Vicarage Road knowing that they needed just four more wins to secure their first ever Premier League title.

They didn’t get it though with Watford inflicting Liverpool’s first league defeat of the season thanks to a 3-0 victory.

Mane has played a big role in helping Jurgen Klopp’s side to their comfortable position clear at the top of the table.

And his Senegalese team-mate Sarr, who was lining up against the forward today, acknowledged just how good Mane is ahead of the match.

“Mane is not only a Senegal team-mate of mine but he is my inspiration and idol,” Sarr, who scored twice for the Hornets, said in the Watford programme.

“It will be perfect for me to play against him again.

“For me he is the best player in the world. For sure, the best African player in Europe.

“He’s our national team leader but he’s also a nice guy and I love him.”

Despite defeat on Saturday, Mane is set to pick up a Premier League medal at the end of this season, though he admitted this week that he didn’t know that was the case.

“I heard yesterday that if we win the league, we will have a medal,” Mane told BBC World Service ahead of the clash with Watford.

“I never knew that happened, but I don’t care about medals.

“We know the Premier League is the best league in the world and every single game you have to give 100 per cent if you want to win.

“It’s what we always try and I think it’s working very well but we have to keep working hard to get what we want.

“Our target from the beginning was to win the league, so if we win it, it will be great for the club and for the fans.”

The Premier League distributed 40 medals to last year’s champions Manchester City.

These medals can be handed to whoever the club sees fit, including players, manager and backroom staff.