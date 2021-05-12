Liverpool star Salah expresses solidarity with Palestinians

ISTANBUL

Liverpool’s Egyptian football star Mohamed Salah expressed solidarity with Palestinians on Tuesday after Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

“I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is [email protected],” Salah said on Twitter.

Salah, one of the major goal threats for Liverpool, produced 20 goals and four assists in 33 games for the English football giants this season.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 915 Palestinians were injured from May 7-10 when Israeli police stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem since last week, when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 in a move that has never been recognized by the international community.