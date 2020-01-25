Liverpool ‘target Napoli star Fabian Ruiz’ after Isco transfer bid rejected

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to help the club win the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup this season

Liverpool are reportedly targeting Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz after seeing a £47m bid for Real Madrid star Isco rejected.

Spain international Ruiz has been a revelation since moving to the San Paolo from Real Betis in 2018.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is always looking to bolster his midfield despite claiming that the club would be unlikely to sign anyone in the January transfer window.

The Anfield side are all but assured of winning a first league title in 30 years but are also chasing Champions League and FA Cup glory this season.

And according to reports from Spain, they have turned their attention to 23-year-old Ruiz after seeing their bid for Isco turned down.

El Desmarque reports that Liverpool bid 56m euros (£47m) for the midfielder, who was their first choice option.

Klopp is a big fan of Ruiz but knows the Premier League leaders will likely have to pay more than what they offered for Isco.

Napoli have endured a dreadful season in Serie A and find themselves 14th after 22 games.

With the unrest currently going on at the club Ruiz would likely jump at the chance to join arguably the best team in Europe at the moment.

The current European champions are a massive 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, dropping only two points all season.

Ruiz plays in the centre of midfield but can also play on the left and would provide more options for Klopp.

He has featured in 18 Serie A games this season and is expected to be named in Spain’s squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also thought to be close to signing highly-rated Nice attacker Pedro Brazao.

But they are having to compete with French champions Paris Saint-Germain to land the winger.