Liverpool target Werner passes important exam

By Oliver Trust

BERLIN, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) — Timo Werner might just have used another goal opportunity when taking a penalty in the Tottenham arena to secure RB Leipzig’s 1-0 victory in the last 16-round. But the 23-year-old’s first strike after 451 goalless minutes against Premier League side Tottenham was much more than another ordinary chapter.

The German international passed an important exam on the international stage. His winning goal might be opening the doors to his next step such as to join a club of top international class abroad.

Having gambled away several promising goal opportunities, the Stuttgart-born striker proved mental robustness.

Over the recent weeks, the forward has been the object of growing speculations talking about the severe interest of different clubs such as the 2019 Champions League winner Liverpool FC.

Some German media talked about the chance to attract attention in advance of the East-German’s journey to the English capital.

Therefore, Werner must have witnessed he is going to be under close observation after he called the Premier League, one of his favorite competitions.

After having scored 20 league goals in the current Bundesliga campaign after 22 rounds of matches, Werner seemed to be somehow affected by the rumors around him. It took him five games without scoring to end the debate about his quality when it comes to the crucial challenges.

In Leipzig, the 27 times capped 2017 Federation Cup winner can count on an exit clause allowing him to leave as early as next summer for 60 million euros.

If Werner is willing to leave after the current season is yet to be decided, but the striker announced he would feel ready to do the next step.

According to reports, several coaches of prominent clubs travelled to Germany to have a chat with the courted attacker.

Over a year ago, he turned down an offer of Atletico Madrid after Diego Simeone was one of the visitors. Werner claimed not to feel well about a move to a club abroad.

Now things seem to have changed, and the hunt is on.

Liverpool might soon face an additional rival in the race for the German next to several Spanish sides.

Despite controversial debates is Bayern Munich said to discuss a possible new offer. Bayern coach Hansi Flick is said to be in favor of a transfer while the clubs sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic officially announced Werner wouldn’t fit Bayern’s game pattern.

Salihamidzic is said to be under fire for refusing to sign Werner last summer for 25 million. As a result of that, the striker extended his contract with Rasenballsport until 2023.

Salihamidzic might change his mind after Werner secured Leipzig’s victory; the first knock-out match in the Champions League for his coach Julian Nagelsmann. The 32-year-old became the youngest coach to reach a last-16-round duel.

Looking at his figures, Werner undoubtedly gives reason to talk about him as he scored all of his first seven Champions League goals in away games.

“Penalties are always difficult. You need to control your nerves. I tried to stay calm and keep the corner in mind I intended to target,” Werner said after his side dominated the game against the team of star coach Jose Mourinho.

As far as Liverpool is concerned, fans seem ready to welcome the German striker after his first game on English soil. “That already looks very much like Liverpool,” an LFC supporter commented on a social media channel.