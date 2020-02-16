Liverpool tipped not to match Arsenal’s Invincibles record by John Barnes

Liverpool legend John Barnes is not expecting his former side to go the entire Premier League season unbeaten despite their imperious recent form

The former England winger was part of the last Reds side to win their league title back in 1990, in which his team lost four domestic fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp’s men still face tricky fixtures away to both Manchester City and Everton, but the rest of their ties seem relatively straightforward.

Barnes told Bonus Code Bets ahead of the 1-0 win over Norwich: “I think they can go all season unbeaten, but I don’t think they will.

“I reckon they will lose one game but ultimately, they will still win the title comfortably.

“At the end of the day it’s not important for Liverpool to go unbeaten, it’s important to win the league.

“I can’t see them coming up short against Norwich this weekend, but they will be beat before the end of the season and that’s fine.

“It doesn’t matter how well your team is doing because it’s the kind of league where anything can happen and a shock result could come against anybody, top or bottom half.

“I can’t predict which games they will lose, but I do think they will be beaten this season.”

Klopp himself has been keen to deflect any talk of winning the title or going unbeaten, despite their mammoth lead over Manchester City.

“It’s not the biggest stress in the world, but it’s so intense and so important and all in a short time,” Klopp told BBC sport last month.

“Football is not the most important thing in the world, but at these moments, of course, it feels like that because we have nothing else to do.

“It’s not easy to enjoy but I love what I do.”

He then added: “I would be excited if I was a supporter of Liverpool, but of course we have to deliver results to keep them all excited.

“It’s really not about me. It’s really about the supporters, first and foremost.

“Because they dream so long, I cannot say that I have dreamed 29 years for another title for Liverpool, to be honest.”