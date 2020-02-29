Liverpool tipped to overcome ‘awkward’ Watford visit and extend Premier League lead

Liverpool can extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to 25 points with a win at Watford on Saturday as Man City are in Carabao Cup action and do not play

Liverpool will overcome an ‘awkward’ Watford outfit on Saturday to increase their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 25 points.

That is the view of Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas, who says he cannot see a way that the Reds do not claim all three points at Vicarage Road.

Jurgen Klopp ‘s juggernaut continues to roll on with his team still only having dropped two points all season in the Premier League.

Indeed, they are now just four wins away from winning a first league title in 30 years.

With closest rivals Manchester City not in league action this weekend due to them playing in the Carabao Cup final, the Reds have an opportunity to extend their lead.

The Hornets are second-bottom and one point from safety but could be tricky opposition for Klopp’s men.

And Nicholas reckons the Anfield club will do just enough to claim the three points.

“I keep waiting for a defeat and then Liverpool seem to pull it out of the bag every time. This is another awkward one,” he told Sky Sports .

“Watford are another team fighting for their life, but they did not offer too much at Manchester United . They were feeling sorry for themselves after their goal was overturned, but they have been doing that too regularly – they do not have the time.

“They have to take the game to Liverpool, but Nigel Pearson will have to play this one with cleverness.

“I do not see how Liverpool do not win this game, with the pace, quality of wing-backs and attackers, and the midfielders tying it all together.

“It is only a matter of time before Liverpool drag you down and suffocate you.”

All eyes are on when and where the Reds will officially win the Premier League title in the coming weeks.

Liverpool fans will point to the trip to bitter rivals Everton on March 16 and the away game at City on April 5.

What is certain though is that the Merseyside club are about to end 30 years of hurt and wherever it happens will not matter to fans.