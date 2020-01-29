Liverpool to face delay of one month to lift Premier League trophy

Liverpool could be forced to wait up to four weeks to get their hands on the trophy after winning the Premier League title

Liverpool could be forced to wait for a whole month before they get their hands on the Premier League trophy as they go in search of a historic early triumph.

The Reds are cruising towards their first league title in 30 years after winning 22 of their opening 23 fixtures of the 2019/20 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have forged a 16-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City while still having a game in hand against David Moyes’ West Ham.

If they continue winning matches they can secure top spot with a draw at the Etihad on April 4, which would beat Manchester United’s record of April 14 which they achieved in 2001.

However, even if Liverpool cannot be caught after that day, The Athletic report that they will have to wait until after their final home match of the season against Chelsea on May 9.

That will mean that Klopp’s side will play six games as champions in waiting, and go into the final day clash against Newcastle with the trophy in their possession.

The report also claims that Liverpool chiefs have already begun planning for a potential title parade, which could take place 12 days before the Champions League final on May 18.

Despite their dominance in the league Klopp remains defiant over his side’s chances of toppling Pep Guardiola’s faltering City, but urged fans to continue to be happy.

“They can sing whatever they want,” he told talkSPORT after chants of ‘we’re going to win the league’ rung out after the 2-0 win over Manchester United.

“I am not here to dictate what they sing.

“If our fans were not in a good mood now that would be really strange.

“But we are here to work. It is as simple as that. It is a very positive atmosphere but I have to stay concentrated.

“We play on Thursday against Wolves. I am only interested in that game and nothing else.

“Of course they are allowed to dream and sing whatever they want and, as long as they do their job in the moment we play, all fine. But we will not be part of that party yet.”

Liverpool went on to beat Wolves 2-1 to give them an even bigger advantage over their closest rivals, but they do now face an unwanted fixture after losing their two goal lead to draw against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

That game will take place on either February 4 or February 5, ruining their plans to go away during the mid-season break.

He said: “I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break, which means we will not be there.”