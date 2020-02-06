Liverpool transfer setback as Kylian Mbappe ‘agrees terms’ with Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could secure a world-record move away from PSG in either 2020 or 2021 and Liverpool have been linked with the forward but Real Madrid are frontrunners

Real Madrid look set to blow Liverpool out of the water in the battle to lure Kylian Mbappe away from PSG.

The France forward is one of the most desirable players in world football, and his future is now up in the air at the Parc des Princes.

A public row with manager Thomas Tuchel has led to reports a move away is now a real possibility.

The Ligue 1 champions would be hugely reluctant to lose Mbappe, who joined from Monaco for £166m.

But his touchline bust-up with Tuchel suggests all is not well in the PSG camp.

Jurgen Klopp’s European champions have long been linked with a move for Mbappe, who would make Liverpool even stronger in attack as they look poised to be crowned Premier League champions.

However, it appears his future lies in Madrid with compatriot Zinedine Zidane at the Bernabeu.

Journalist Oriol Domenech told Catalunya Radio: “From what they tell me from different clubs that have contacted him, Madrid has it closed.

“When Mbappe departs, in 2020 or 2021, he will go to Madrid.”

Reports in Spain have suggested Real would be willing to fork out as much as £250m for the 21-year-old.

And it appears Liverpool have little chance of gazumping the Spanish giants to Mbappe’s signature.

Reds supporters grew in excitement and hopes were raised at the start of January when the club’s deal with Nike was announced.

Mbappe is sponsored by the global brand and it was felt the partnership between Liverpool and Nike could help the club in regards to a potential transfer for the PSG superstar.

But despite the Reds switching from New Balance to Nike, it looks unlikely Mbappe will be wearing a Liverpool kit by 2021.