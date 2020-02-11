Liverpool transfer target Ousmane Dembele facing Barcelona exit after latest injury

Ousmane Dembele has failed to live up to expectations since his big money move to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017

Liverpool transfer target Ousmane Dembele looks set to leave Barcelona after his latest injury woe.

The Frenchman has failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp since his £135m in August 2017, despite flashes of brilliance.

The 22-year-old has been ruled out for the season after suffering “a complete proximal hamstring tear in his right thigh.”

He had only just returned to training for the first time since November when the injury occurred and Barca are quickly losing patience with him.

Dembele has suffered several injuries in both legs since joining Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund and has been in and out of the team as a result.

He has played only three full games for the La Liga champions this season and has missed 63 games in all competitions at Barcelona due to injury.

But a further revelation has come to light because of the number of games he has played for the Blaugrana.

Dortmund are due to receive an extra €5m (£4.25m) when the winger makes his 75th appearance for the club – he is currently locked on 74.

Club officials feel that money could better be used elsewhere such as towards a new forward player in the summer.

Barca have been rocked by the news that Luis Suarez is also out for the season, leaving Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, and Ansu Fati to lead the line between them.

While there is no doubting the talent of Dembele, it seems that his time at the Nou Camp is coming to an end.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for him in the past but whether they would want to sign a player who seems very injury prone is another matter.

Add into that his tendency to cause unrest through his punctuality and behaviour off the pitch and Jurgen Klopp may prefer to turn a blind eye.

There were high hopes Dembele would be able to help fill the void left after Neymar’s departure to Paris Saint-Germain at the Nou Camp but this has not been the case.

Philippe Coutinho was also brought in for £142m from Liverpool but he is currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

Barca have been linked with a move for Arsenal hitman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Dembele’s pal at Dortmund.

Whatever happens in the summer though it looks like there are going to be several changes at the Nou Camp and the youngster could be the first to be shown the door.