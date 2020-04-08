Liverpool veteran Riise survives road accident

ANKARA

A Liverpool football club veteran from Norway John Arne Riise and his daughter were rushed to the hospital after a car crash on early Wednesday.

Norwegian daily Dagbladet said that the incident took place in Norway’s Alesund town and Riise, 39, and his daughter Ariana were taken to hospital for medical examination and they were doing well.

Norwegian police said on Twitter that following the accident, the two were conscious and there were no major injuries.

Riise had been one of the most important players for Norway, who had record appearances for his nation with 110 matches.

The former left-back spent his best years at Liverpool from 2001 to 2008.

Riise helped the English club win the UEFA Champions League title in 2005.

He became the French champion with Monaco in 2000.

In addition to Monaco and Liverpool, Riise played for Norway’s Aalesunds, Italian club Roma and England’s Fulham.