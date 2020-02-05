Liverpool vs Shrewsbury kick-off delayed until 8pm for safety reasons

Liverpool host League One side Shrewsbury Town in an FA Cup fourth round replay

Liverpool’s FA Cup fourth round replay against Shrewsbury Town has been delayed until 8pm.

The game was due to kick off at 7.45pm but because of an accident on the M62, the start time has been pushed back by 15 minutes.

The crash closed the motorway for a couple of hours, affecting hundreds of fans fans travelling to the game.

