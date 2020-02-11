Liverpool youngsters miss out on lucrative FA Cup bonus – despite Shrewsbury heroics

Liverpool’s under 23s side earned them a spot in the FA Cup fifth round with a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury

The Liverpool youngsters who ensured the club progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup will miss out on any bonuses for their heroics after club decided against offering financial incentives for doing well in the competition.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp decided not to play any of his senior team players in the replay against Shrewsbury Town and was not even in the dugout himself.

Under 23s manager Neil Critchley was in charge of a side full of academy stars and they were able to overcome the League One outfit thanks to a Ro-Shaun Williams own goal.

The likes of Curtis Jones, 19, and Neco Williams, 18, were particularly impressive but none of that side will receive any bonuses for the win.

Liverpool have decided that there will be no extra payments for progression in either the FA Cup or the Carabao Cup.

The will, however, share a £4m bonus for their expected Premier League triumph, while last season’s Champions League success earned the squad a bonus of over £7m.

Speaking after the win over Shrewsbury, Critchley spoke in glowing terms about the performance of Liverpool’s youngsters.

“As a coach you picture the game beforehand, you visualise it and you try to predict what’s going to happen,” he told Liverpool’s website.

“Obviously with young players you’re never quite sure, but I have to say from the first whistle the maturity those young boys showed to play that game was remarkable.

“They actually calmed me on the side and I think over 90 minutes we had the better chances and were just about the deserved winners on the night.

“They have definitely made a step forward. We played the game with real maturity. I was really pleased with the way we stood up to the physical side of the game – first balls, second balls, set-pieces.

“I thought we did that outstandingly well, much better than the Aston Villa game. We did much better, at least at one end; maybe we didn’t take our chances at the other end.

“This is a step forward but we don’t want this to be a defining moment of their careers. Hopefully it just gives them a taste of it and a thirst to go and whet the appetite, so to speak, and they want more of that.”