Liverpool youngsters sent message by Steven Gerrard after FA Cup win over Shrewsbury

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard sent a message to the youngsters that secured his former side’s place in the FA Cup fifth round.

Reds U23 coach Neil Critchley oversaw the side that beat Shrewsbury 1-0 at Anfield last night.

An own goal from Ro-Shaun Williams with 15 minutes left proved to be the lethal blow.

Despite senior players being absent, other stars such as James Milner were at the ground to watch the game.

Another one watching from afar was Gerrard, who sent a message on Instagram to the team.

Accompanying a snap at Anfield, the former Reds captain wrote: “Congratulations to the young Redmen last night.”

The 39-year-old’s post has already been liked more than 60,000 times since it was published on Wednesday morning.

And the Anfield faithful shared their praise with the all-time top-scorer.

“So proud to be a Red,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “Fully deserved.”

While a third sent a request to the man who is currently managing in the Scottish Premiership.

“Get a few of them up to Rangers next year,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Up the baby Reds.”

Critchley fielded their youngest ever side to face the League One side at Anfield.

It came as Klopp was angered by the decision to stage the FA Cup replay during his side’s winter break.

But he did phone in a message to the youngsters at half-time, which the U23s coach shared.

“He just gives you total clarity and belief – which is to play the Liverpool way,” Critchley told the press after the game.

“Play the Liverpool way. Go for it. Be ready for it. I think we did that from the first whistle.

“The boss was in touch this afternoon with some words of encouragement and advice.

“He phoned at half time too – technology is a marvellous thing now! What he does is give you total clarity, belief. He told them to play the Liverpool way and go for it.

“That’s how the first team plays, so he said this is us, this is what we do what we stand for and what we believe in, and you’d better go for it. And from the first whistle we did that.”

It comes as Reds starlet Neco Williams spoke out on the performance over Shrewsbury.

Liverpool’s win sees them take on Chelsea in the fifth round next month.