Liverpool’s $13M Star Striker Could Move To Italy’s Serie A This Summer: Report

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is reportedly linked with a move to Serie A side Lazio in the ongoing transfer market.

Origi moved from French club Lille to Liverpool on a $13 million transfer in the summer of 2014. The Belgian striker has scored 34 goals for The Reds in as many as 140 competitive matches. Although he has not been a regular starter at Liverpool, he did make key contributions over the last seasons that saw Jurgen Klopp’s side win the Champions League, where Origi scored in the final, FIFA Club World Cup, and the Premier League among the major trophies.

Under Klopp’s reign, Origi has brought the best out of himself and his future at Anfield has never been in question. However, the 25-year-old would want to move forward seeking more game time, and the fact that he scored just six goals in the 2019-20 season for Liverpool is not going to help his cause as well citing the club is looking to clear funds this summer amid the pandemic.

Origi has been a back-up for Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino at Liverpool and a report in Italian publication Corriere Dello Sport has claimed that Lazio are interested in signing Origi this summer.

Dejan Lovren—who was Liverpool’s fourth-choice center-back after— Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip recently ended his six-year stint at the Merseyside club and moved to Russia’s St Zenit Petersburg. Liverpool are expected to compensate for the lost money in the pandemic by making a few more sales including Origi and Swiss star Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Corriere Dello Sport report has further revealed that Origi is one of three attacking targets of Lazio this summer along with Fenerbahce’s Vedat Muriqi and Aston Villa’s Wesley. Both Muriqi and Wesley are believed to be valued at almost $18 million and that could push Lazio to go after Origi, who is labeled roughly half that amount by Liverpool.

If Origi does head to Lazio, Liverpool are expected to sign a reasonably-priced but a fitting back-up for their front three and it is understood that they are close to securing signatures of Brazil’s wonderkid Talles Magno from Vasco da Gama. Due to the pandemic, the Brazilian club is suffering from a financial crisis and expected to slash the 18-year-old’s release clause from $56 million to $23 million.