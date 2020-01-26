Liverpool’s 4-0 hammering of Shrewsbury in FA Cup 4th round revisited 24 years later

Liverpool are looking to advance their FA Cup campaign against Shrewsbury today – and previous form suggests they will dominate

Liverpool’s last visit to Shrewsbury in the FA Cup fourth round, 24 years ago, was a display of dominance.

The Reds head to New Meadow for a 5pm kick-off against the League One side.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can make it nine straight wins in all competitions with an FA Cup win.

Liverpool have not won the world’s oldest football tournament for 14 years.

They have tasted FA Cup glory seven times since the tournament started in the 1892/93 season.

One of their most dominant performances, though, is a deja vu of today’s encounter at the then-Gay Meadow ground.

The Reds faced Shrewsbury in the fourth round on February 18, 1996, having beaten Rochdale 7-0 at Anfield.

And it did not take long for them to get going again as Stan Collymore rolled into the net from a tight left angle.

Steve McManaman provided the assist as he sliced through the then-Second Division side.

Despite his incredible performance, the Second Division side held on for an hour.

The second goal came from a Shrews boot – but it was into their own net from David Walton.

With Collymore heading the ball across goal, the centre-back poked the ball back into an empty net.

Liverpool had a third six minutes later as Robbie Fowler chased down the poor defender.

And the Englishman won it back in no man’s land, rounding goalkeeper Paul Edwards in front of the travelling fans.

Jason McAteer put the cherry on top after smashing home McManaman’s assist.

The Reds went on to reach the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester United in May 1996.

But it was not their day, losing 1-0 to one of tournament’s most famous goal.

With five minutes to go, Eric Cantona half-volleyed into the back of the Wembley net from the edge of the penalty box.

Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can replicate their New Meadow performance from 1996

But the home side’s current form makes for spooky reading compared to 24 years ago.

The Shrews currently sit 16th in League One, only two places above their final position in the 1995/96 season when it was called the Second Division.

Liverpool kick off against Shrewsbury Town at 5pm this afternoon at New Meadow.