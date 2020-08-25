Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp Factors In Luck To Bayern Munich’s Champions League Win

The UEFA Champions League has come to a close with Bayern Munich winning over Paris Saint-Germain with a close 1-0 victory. The historic win however was met with a slight criticism from Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp who mentions luck in terms of the schedule had something to do with the victory.

“It is difficult to write more history in eight months,” Klopp said by way of Goal.com.

The recent Champions League final included a stellar performance from Kingsley Coman who delivered the winning goal. It came from a well-executed cross from Joshua Kimmich that sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

“A little lucky that, amid all the chaos with schedules, their schedule was best suited to the Champions League,” Klopp added.

The football schedule was heavily disrupted as an effect of the coronavirus suspension. Teams across the world were forced to adjust to the unprecedented times brought by the global pandemic. The resumption of games first took place in the German top-flight league Bundesliga, as Bayern Munich was able to garner more time on the field.

Despite this, Klopp still quipped that Bayern Munich is one of the best teams in the world with its potential to grow even further. This is coming from Klopp who has a formidable team himself as seen in their dominant display in the latest Premier League. The manner of how Liverpool ended a 30-year title drought indicates that Klopp knows a thing or two about a well-formed team.

“[They are] sensationally well equipped,” Klopp shared.

This was evident in how Bayern Munich was able to deliver a balanced effort in their finals matchup against PSG. Their defense was able to stop any momentum PSG gained on the offensive end as Manuel Neuer led the team with his excellent timing and unparalleled energy on the field.

“They have absolute world-class players in every position, and all at the right age,” Klopp added.

It will be interesting to see how Bayern Munich can carry the momentum of their winning ways and how they can maintain the dominant play they showed as Champions League victors.