Liverpool’s potential choices to replace Jurgen Klopp when manager leaves

Liverpool currently have Jurgen Klopp at the helm at Merseyside but the charismatic manager cannot be in charge forever so who could replace him

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp go together like salt and pepper and he is working wonders at the club.

The Reds look set to land their first ever Premier League title this year with them 22 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

And they have already won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.

There are no signs of the German leaving, but life cannot go on forever.

Eventually Klopp will have to depart Anfield, which could be in 2024 when his contract expires.

So, what choices are there available for Liverpool to look at when the 52-year-old calls it a day.

Steven Gerrard





Gerrard is the obvious choice to take over when Klopp leaves office.

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone in the Kop who would not want Liverpool’s prodigal son in the manager’s dugout.

He is currently plying his trade at Rangers as boss in his first professional job in his management career.

But it has not gone exactly to plan as of yet and there were even rumours that he would quit his job this season.

Julian Nagelsmann

If Liverpool simply could not resist putting another German in the hotseat, they should look no further than RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann.

He made history when he became the youngest manager ever in the Bundesliga when he took over at Hoffenheim in 2016 at the age of 28.

Now 32, Nagelsmann’s tactics are revered as forward-thinking and exciting.

His blend of attacking football would fit in well in front of a boisterous Anfield crowd.

Thomas Tuchel





Another disciple of the ‘heavy metal’ football that Klopp has brought to English shores.

Tuchel took over from Klopp at Borussia Dortmund as the club looked to continue his work on without too much change.

That could see Liverpool incorporate a similar policy when their current boss departs.

The 46-year-old works at Paris St-Germain for the time being but with their chop and change policy it would be a miracle if he was still there in 2024.