Liverpool’s Premier League lead over Manchester City down to two players claims Danny Murphy

Liverpool’s 22-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table is down to two players

Liverpool hero Danny Murphy thinks that his former club’s lead has been massively influenced but two central defenders.

The Reds are on course to win the title by a record points margin should their good form continue, having now gone unbeaten for 42 domestic matches.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have earned 73 points from 25 games having drawn just once, and Murphy knows why Manchester City have failed to keep up.

The former England midfielder has pointed toward the departure of fan favourite Vincent Kompany at the Etihad and the subsequent injury to Aymeric Laporte.

The Belgium international left to take a player-manager role at Anderlecht after making 265 league appearances for City and leading them to four titles, with Laporte key to the success of the team last season.

“Still fighting in three cups despite seeing their title slip away suggests the mindset in the group is very good,” Murphy wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“The little dip can be explained by the injury to Aymeric Laporte on top of losing Vincent Kompany in the centre of defence.

“Fernandinho has been moved to cover and his influence in midfield has been missed.

“Last season Laporte and Kompany were together with Fernandinho in front.

“None of those pieces have been in place this season.”

Laporte came back from injury to take on Sheffield United in January after missing 19 games with a knee problem.

Guardiola said: “He’s ok. He’s got a bit of fatigue. No injury but we don’t want to take risks.

“Hopefully he can play against Spurs but if not, maybe he will play against West Ham.”

City take on Tottenham with the chance to put some distance between themselves and third placed Leicester City, with catching Liverpool almost out of the question.

Guardiola said: “The judgement on the season will be made at the end of the season.

“Obviously it is only a nice season when you win the biggest titles, so I don’t know.

“I am proud of my team. We won the first title in the summer time with the Community Shield and we are in the Carabao Cup final against Aston Villa.”