Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino wants to ‘repay Jurgen Klopp’s trust’ after ‘disappointing’ debut

Liverpool signed Takumi Minimino this transfer window and Jurgen Klopp has had nothing but praise for the Japan international after his low-money move from RB Salzburg

Liverpool ace Takumi Minamino is determined to repay Jurgen Klopp after the faith that he placed on him already this season.

The 25-year-old moved to Anfield earlier this month after the Reds triggered his release clause at RB Salzburg.

After impressing against them in the Champions League, Liverpool discovered that the winger had a comparably low buyout clause worth just £7.25m.

Klopp moved fast to snap up the Japan international and has already used him in his first-team, despite becoming known for slowly integrating his players into the starting XI.

The German has been full of praise for the forward since his arrival and Minamino is already determined to fight for his manager.

It comes after he came on against Wolves in the Premier League on Thursday night, which he has already stated he was not happy with.

“I feel the manager’s trust in me, so I really want to repay him,” Minamino said.

“Personally, I’m not satisfied with my own performance [at Wolves], so I want to meet the expectations of the people who support me.

“I was mentally ready to go and all I was thinking was how to fit into the team smoothly and get into the game.

“I don’t feel any pressure. I’m not sure how much expectation has been put on me, but I have nothing to lose.”

Minamino’s possible best attribute is his versatility, a vital skill to have in a Klopp side.

And after appearing down the middle against Wolves, the Japanese ace revealed that he is happy to play but wants to develop a relationship with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

“I can play on either side, but it was more about how to link up with the full-backs,” Minamino continued.

“If we can build a better understanding of each other, I’m sure it will get even better.

“They scored an equaliser after I came on, so I was desperate to contribute to the winning goal in any way I can.

“After we scored the second goal, I made sure to keep it simple and defend solidly.”