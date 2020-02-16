Liverpool’s top 7 Premier League goalscorers ranked as Mo Salah closes on Michael Owen record

The Egyptian forward is just one goal behind Luis Suarez in the Reds’ Premier League scoring charts as he looks to score 20 goals for third straight season

Since arriving from Roma in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah has remained in imperious goalscoring form for Liverpool, scoring 68 times in the league alone in the two and a half years since.

A brace away to Norwich City today would see Salah become the first Liverpool player to score 20 goals in all competitions since Michael Owen.

Despite his clinical edge in front of goal, the former Chelsea winger is still only just over halfway to equalling the club’s Premier League goalscoring record.

So, how does Salah match up against the rest of Liverpool’s all-time Premier League top scorers.

The only player other than Salah in the top seven that is currently at the club, Senegal winger Mane has notched over half a century of goals since arriving from Southampton for £37million in 2016.

Achieving his tally in just 114 league games, Mane scores on average once every 166 minutes for the Reds.

Following 22 league goals last term, the former Red Bull Salzburg wideman shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Salah and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Spanish striker Torres made an impressive start to life in England as he was named in the PFA Team of the Year in his first two seasons at Anfield.

His 65 goals in 102 league games for Liverpool equated to scoring once in every two hours of Premier League action having been snapped up from Atletico Madrid for £34million in the summer of 2007.

The European and World champion left for Chelsea for £50m in January 2011 after three and a half years on Merseyside.

Salah has finished as the division’s top scorer in both of his first two seasons at Anfield, finding the back of the net once every 118 minutes.

Having made just 98 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, Salah has been scoring at a rate of 0.7 goals per game.

Such a record makes it no surprise that he was named PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year in 2018, when he also appeared in the formers Team of the Year.

The Uruguayan hitman would have more than likely been remembered for receiving an 11-match ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic in 2013 had it not been for his otherworldly record in front of goal.

Suarez made 110 appearances after arriving from Ajax for £24million on deadline day in January 2011, the same day Torres departed.

After forming a formidable partnership with Daniel Sturridge, el Pistolero finished as the league’s top scorer in 2013/14 with 31 goals as he picked up both the PFA and Football Writers’ Player of the Year awards.

Academy graduate Owen made his debut for the club as a 17-year-old in May 1997 before going on to make 216 Premier League appearances for the club.

Like Salah, the English striker won the golden boot in back to back seasons in 1997/98 and 1998/99 as he also finished in the 1998 PFA Team of the Year.

Owen also won the Balon d’Or in 2001 prior to departing for Real Madrid in 2004 in a deal worth £10.8million.

Former club captain Gerrard scored over a century of goals for the club from his midfield birth and is the only player in the top seven not to be used primarily as a forward.

Having made his debut in 1998 aged 18, the academy graduate went on to make 504 league appearances for the club on his way to becoming Liverpool’s second all-time record appearance maker.

Gerrard won the 2006 PFA Player of the Year award and ultimately left Anfield for LA Galaxy in 2015 after a 26-year association with the Reds.

The third of three academy graduates to make up Liverpool’s top three Premier League goalscorers of all time, Fowler scored 128 goals in 266 appearances across two spells with the club.

Bagging just under 0.5 goals per game either side of spells at Leeds United and Manchester City, Fowler first made his debut for the club as a teenager in 1993.

The man they called ‘God’ departed the club for good on July 2007 when he joined Cardiff City for free.