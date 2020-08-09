Liverpool’s transfer U-turn shows worrying change in the way Jurgen Klopp will operate

Liverpool are at the peak of their trajectory, and Jurgen Klopp has the pick of the market.

There are very, very few players who would snub the chance to join the Anfield giants, play under the German, and win some silverware.

But it’s never been as simple as that. And the coronavirus pandemic has only made things more difficult.

Klopp has been praised in the past for identifying players that fit his system down to the ground and biding his time until those individuals become available.

For example, Virgil van Dijk was identified as a target in the summer of 2017.

Klopp and his scouting staff had watched the Dutch centre-back in action and decided that he and he alone was the right man to shore up Liverpool’s defence.

Obviously, Southampton didn’t want to sell, and Liverpool saw the summer transfer window slam shut on them before they could get a deal over the line.

Most clubs would have pulled the plug on the deal long before the window slammed shut.

They would have considered alternatives and after getting nowhere with Van Dijk, opted to bring in a similar player insted.

Liverpool, however, waited it out.

They knew they had the pulling power and financial muscle to eventually wear Southampton down, and continued their pursuit.

Eventually, the Saints were forced to concede that they couldn’t get Liverpool off their back and Van Dijk was officially confirmed as a Reds player on the first day of the January window.

Klopp deployed a similar tactic after identifying Alisson.

The 2018 Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid showed Klopp he needed a goalkeeper above all else in the following transfer market.

Liverpool’s semi-final clash against Roma in the same year showed Klopp that no one else would do the job except for Alisson.

And so, once again, Klopp made it his sole mission to sign Alisson and only Alisson.

The strategy worked wonders, as both players have been vital in turning Liverpool from a talented top four club into the best team on the planet.

Klopp hasn’t needed to make wholesale changes to his Liverpool squad for a while now, but he has continued to be considered in the transfer market.

Takumi Minamino, for example, was snapped up because he plays in a similar way to Liverpool’s unique striker Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool are pretty well stocked this summer and boast quality across the park, but the left-back position has been an area of slight concern for a while.

Andy Robertson has a remarkable ability to stay fit, and so Liverpool haven’t had to deal with being without him in recent months.

But if anything was to happen to the Scot, the Reds would find themselves worryingly short on the flank for such a big team.

As a result, Liverpool recently identified Norwich star Jamal Lewis as the perfect back-up player to Robertson.

Like the Scot, Lewis is both quick and hard-working. He spends as much time bursting forward as he does tracking back, and he knows the Premier League.

He was also relegated with the Canaries this season, three years after Hull City went down and Robertson left the KCOM Stadium for Anfield.

For anyone looking in, Lewis is a brilliant defender who would do more than just play second-fiddle to Robertson – he’d actively compete with him for a place in the first team.

But the transfer is off after Norwich and Liverpool failed to reach an agreement.

Liverpool, who are suffering financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, wanted to pay £10million for the left-back.

Norwich, however, wouldn’t settle for anything less than £20m.

Now, normally Liverpool would either stump up the cash or wait it out a bit until the fee was lowered, like they have done in previous seasons.

After all, Lewis is Klopp’s first choice, and we have seen in the past how the German landing his first choice has worked wonders for the Reds.

But on this occasion, Liverpool are not in the position to up their offer and have moved on to signing an alternative.

Olympiakos defender Konstantinos Tsimikas is the new man on the Reds’ radar, and he is on the brink of completing a £11.75m move to Liverpool.

Tsimikas is a talented operator and is expected to complete his medical at Anfield next week.

There’s no saying the defender will flop, or that he won’t be as useful as Lewis. There is every chance he exceeds what the Northern Irishman is destined to achieve.

But Liverpool giving up on a first choice target to sign an alternative is not what got them to where they are now, and again puts into perspective the impact the pandemic has had on the world.

