Livestream training for Beijing 2022 volunteers

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) — Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, volunteers for the 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are receiving training via livestream classes.

On Saturday, Feng Jing, one of China’s best-known explorers, gave a lesson on how she used cross-country skiing techniques on her expedition to Antarctica, with over 300 volunteers serving snow events watching it via livestream.

Volunteer leader Wang Zhong said he believed that Feng Jing’s course taught the team members the skills of field survival, and also inspired everyone’s confidence in participating in and serving the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Coming from all walks of life, with ages ranging from 18 to 64, the volunteers have been recruited to serve the snow events at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.