Livid local confronts ‘stupid’ couple who travelled 180 miles to stay in Snowdonia in lockdown

This is the moment an angry local confronted a couple who drove 180 miles to rent an Airbnb.

The man in Snowdownia, Wales, slammed the pair and accused them of breaking coronavirus lockdown rules – but the venue’s landlady claimed the couple were made homeless by the pandemic.

The Government has ordered people to stay in their primary residence as the crisis continues.

Footage that surfaced on Facebook shows a man demanding to know why they were staying in the village of Penmachno.

The couple try to tell the man that they were renting the property but the local fires back: ‘No you’re not, you’ve come up in the lockdown. Coronavirus – you know what’s going on don’t you?’

He adds: ‘How dare you come to this village and dare spread this, there’s a lot of old people here and sick people. How stupid are you? Do you not watch the news and see people dying out there from this thing?’

Welsh current affairs show Byd ar Bedwar interviewed the Airbnb homeowner, Adelaide Martin, on Wednesday.

She said the couple were kicked out of their home in Oxford and approached her for somewhere to stay. She said the man’s ‘aggressive’ outburst had ‘shocked’ her.

She told the show: ‘There’s a young couple staying there, they come from Oxford, they asked me Friday.

‘They were in a sticky situation, they’d lost their accommodation due to the coronavirus, they’d been chucked out of their accommodation and they went through Airbnb and asked me if they could stay for a month because they literally had nowhere to go.’

The video has garnered more than 17,000 views on Facebook since it surfaced on Monday.

One resident even said that the police had been contacted over the incident. Meanwhile, Airbnb today blocked all UK properties from taking new bookings with only exception being those made by key workers. The blockage remains in place until April 18.

Workers in the NHS will be able to stay in Airbnbs for free with other essential workers having their stays subsidised.

Under-fire minister Robert Jenrick has claimed the £1.1million Grade I listed country mansion he drove 150 miles to during the coronavirus lockdown is his family home – but his official website says the opposite, MailOnline can reveal today.

The Housing Secretary is also facing calls to quit unless he can offer a ‘very good explanation’ about a 40 mile trip to drop supplies at his parents’ house in Shropshire last weekend when neighbours said they were already delivering essentials.

Mr Jenrick, a key player in the Government’s response to the pandemic that has claimed 7,978 lives in Britain, has repeatedly told the public to stay at home and not make unnecessary journeys to stop the spread of coronavirus, including travelling to any second homes.

But today it emerged he stayed in his £2.5million London home for the first six days of the lockdown until March 29 when he travelled 150 miles to his country house in Herefordshire to be with his wife Michal and their three daughters.

Mr Jenrick, who has a £2,000-a-month taxpayer funded third home in his Newark constituency, said last night he considers the Herefordshire property to be the family home – but his official Conservative website says different.

It fails to mention his 17th-century Grade I listed country house, and instead says the family ‘live in Southwell near Newark, and in London’. The couple are understood to spend most of the week in the capital because of Mr Jenrick’s ministerial work and his wife’s job as a partner for a major US law firm in the City.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, furious residents slammed Gordon Ramsay for moving to his £4.4million mansion in Cornwall amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nearby villages are reportedly furious with the chef, 53, after he moved there with his family in order to isolate amid the ongoing pandemic.

It comes as locals in the West Country called for tougher action to be taken on people fleeing to their holiday homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Second home owners were accused of sneaking into the area in the dead of night, and local authorities have now asked for road blocks to be put in place in order to stop people getting into tourist hot spots this weekend.

Yesterday Cornish locals have roads to visitors and a motorhome was stopped by police on its way to the Lake District as second home owners continue to flock to rural areas.

Hundreds of holiday lets and second home owners who have arrived in Cornwall ahead of the weekend have been reported to the council as parts of the countryside brace for a tourist influx over the Easter weekend.

In one Cornish village locals have highlighted some 650 cases of people ignoring the government’s lockdown orders in the past five days alone, according to The Times.

Officers in Windermere, Cumbria, are already sending people in camper vans, while locals in St Ives, Cornwall, have blocked some roads to protect vulnerable residents.