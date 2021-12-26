Living with Covid is similar to having the flu: you get it, you get over it, and you move on with your life.

One of my favorite Christmas traditions has been welcoming my good friend Trevor Kavanagh and his Australian wife to my home village of Manly, which is seven miles from Sydney and a thousand miles from care.

It’s been a fantastic recipe.

Summer sun, sand, surf, beer, wine, prawns, and pavlova — a far cry from Christmas-card Britain’s foggy mists, sleet, and snow.

Many of you who have friends and relatives in Australia, as we do in the UK, already know this, but we truly do live in paradise.

For years, I’ve gazed out my window at the brilliant blue Pacific, enthralled by the ever-changing waves, their crests peppered with lily-white pommies like Trevor attempting to surf.

Now, however, is not that time.

Covid has ruined our Christmas party yet again.

We’re no longer under lockdown, but obstinate state premiers are still keeping families apart by closing borders.

Travel plans are tense, and loved ones can only be seen on Zoom, a clever innovation but no replacement for a hug.

During our lengthy winter lockdowns, Australia has gotten a bad rap.

We’ve been mocked for eschewing our laid-back, larrikin “she’ll be right, mate” attitudes in favor of strict movement and personal interaction restrictions.

Our Covid detention centers, which were built to house illegal immigrants, have been compared to wartime prison camps, and we’ve been mocked for complying with a slew of rules and regulations imposed on the advice of health bureaucrats.

These have been cruel and callous.

State governors have gained new powers that were unthinkable just a few years ago.

They’ve used them with ruthlessness and despotic zeal, always “on medical advice” and to “keep our people safe.”

These were fig leaves used to justify policies aimed at eradicating or suppressing the virus — noble goals that were mostly achieved, but were short-sighted.

Most of Australia has now renounced repressive policies in favor of coexisting with Covid.

This new Australian Protocol has gotten a lot of attention and praise from all over the world.

New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet was the first to push for a return to freedom, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has now joined him.

Our ScoMo is strikingly similar to your BoJo.

ScoMo’s hair is a little tighter than Boris’.

However, beneath the surface, there isn’t much.

They’re both gimmicks, with a penchant for political polling but a lack of policy rigour.

Except for their actions, they are conservatives in every way.

ScoMo believes that we should all be able to make our own decisions, and he is working to overthrow…

