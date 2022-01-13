Liz Truss will tell the EU to back off on their threats against Northern Ireland.

LIZ Truss takes control of Brexit negotiations for the first time today, telling the EU to back off on their threats to Northern Ireland.

After Brexit chief Lord Frost abruptly resigned at the end of last year, the Foreign Secretary takes on the thorny issue for the first time.

She will flash her credentials in today’s crunch talks with Maro efovi, Vice President of the European Commission, at Chevening House for the latest protocol discussions.

To entice negotiators, officials will serve a welcome dinner featuring Scottish smoked salmon, Welsh lamb, and Kent apple pie.

She warned last weekend that if necessary, she would rip up the hated Northern Ireland protocol by invoking Article 16 in order to end the checks at ports that cut businesses off from the rest of the UK.

“There is a deal to be done that protects Northern Ireland peace, defends our Union, and maintains the integrity of the United Kingdom and the EU,” Ms Truss said ahead of the summit at the Foreign Secretary’s official residence in Kent.

“However, the EU will need to take a pragmatic approach.”

“She sees these talks as a reset moment,” said a Foreign Secretary ally.

“She’ll be putting forward common sense proposals to address the issues affecting people and businesses in Northern Ireland, but she’ll start from the premise that Northern Ireland is not a member of the single market.”

Lord Frost, who quit last month, has warned Prime Minister David Cameron that if he continues on his current path, he will lose the next election.

The former Cabinet minister, who negotiated our historic Brexit deal, expressed “concerns about the current direction of travel” and vowed to oppose Prime Minister Theresa May’s Plan B Covid rules.