Liz Truss’s anti-government politics may appeal to Tory members, but fellow MPs are a more difficult audience.

Liz Truss’s anti-government politics may appeal to Tory members, but her fellow MPs are a more difficult audience.

The race between Rishi Sunak and Truss feels like it’s already started, with the PM hanging his head in shame over partygate.

Boris Johnson emerged today after nearly a week of radio silence to give his latest, tortured defense of and apology for the No.10 garden drinks parties.

Rishi Sunak, perhaps not coincidentally, has also broken his self-imposed media blackout.

The Chancellor, unlike the Prime Minister, had not been ordered to limit his contact with the outside world due to a case of Covid in his family, so his absence had raised eyebrows among Tory MPs.

And when he finally did a TV interview, the Chancellor’s support for the Prime Minister felt just as conditional as it did last week.

More importantly, he appeared to be a man eager to get away from the subject (as he did when he abruptly exited an interview before Christmas).

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, on the other hand, gave interviews last Friday in which she expressed her full support for the Prime Minister and suggested that his apology had put the matter to rest.

She urged everyone to “move on” from the partygate scandal, as if everything would be fine once the Sue Gray report was released.

But, amid the tumult, many Tory MPs are debating whether they want to “move on” from Johnson to Sunak or Truss.

Sunak is widely regarded as a “clean-skin” politician, having been elected in 2015 with a background in finance, but his potential successor has a longer political track record.

Truss’s involvement in the book Britannia Unchained, which was written by a group of Tory MPs from the 2010 intake, is well documented.

That was a mini-manifesto for the UK to learn from Asia’s Tiger economies in terms of shrinking the state, lowering taxes, and reducing business regulations.

Despite the fact that it gained notoriety for a line suggesting that British workers are “among the worst idlers in the world,” all of the book’s authors – Kwasi Kwarteng, Priti Patel, Dominic Raab, Chris Skidmore, and Liz Truss – went on to become ministers, with the majority of them serving in the Cabinet.

Truss’s co-authored work, on the other hand, has gotten almost no attention.

Back to Black was the title of a paper published in 2009.

