Loanee Goalkeeper For Real Madrid Returns To Paris-Saint Germain Despite Chelsea Transfer Talk

The strength of Real Madrid can be linked to their elite scoring abilities and outstanding defense. Despite Thibaut Courtois leading the team as the main goalkeeper, Alphonse Areola suited up as a trusty backup. With all of the contributions for Areola has made, Paris Saint-Germain has secured the services of the goalie from Real Madrid.

With only nine appearances for Los Blancos, the 27-year-old was seen used as a utility backup for the squad. The more heavily used player Zinedine Zidane took advantage of was Courtois who won this year’s Zamora trophy.

The lack of playing time doesn’t downplay the skills and winning capabilities of Areola. The former World Cup winner has had great stretches throughout his career with different clubs. One of his more noteworthy career stretches was with his first stint with PSG where he suited up for 107 appearances and tallied 53 clean sheets.

While there were talks of moving to Chelsea earlier this year, Areola eventually chose to reunite with his parent team PSG.

“Real Madrid C.F. confirms it has brought Alphonse Areola’s loan spell to an end,” Real Madrid’s statement said.

The three-time French champion will return to his parent club and will begin training for the 2020-2021 Ligue 1 campaign, per Fansided’s The Real Champs.

“The club would like to thank Areola for his dedication, professionalism and exemplary conduct this season and wishes him the best of luck in this new chapter,” the statement added.

Considering Areola was still part of the Real Madrid team that won the recent La Liga season, his added winning experience may add as a benefit for PSG.

“Real Madrid also thanks PSG for the chance to have had Alphonse Areola as part of our squad,” the statement concluded.

The consistent performance of Courtois helped Zidane notch his 11th trophy for the club. The cerebral and tactical approach of Zidane coupled with his team’s trusty roster of stars puts Los Blancos in a position to dominate in years to come. With Courtois’ backup returning to PSG, it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid will play in the coming seasons and how their goalkeeper rotation will look like.