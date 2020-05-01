Local agri-food markets allowed from Monday

Prayers heard. The Xunta will allow municipalities to hold local markets for agri-food products starting next Monday, May 4, although “always under strict security conditions.” This was announced this Thursday by the Minister of Rural Affairs, José González, who transferred this decision during his participation, telematically, in the Sectorial Conference on Agriculture and Rural Development together with the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, and his counterparts from the different autonomous communities.

The holder of Rural Environment explained that the Galician Government considers that the entrance, next Monday, in the so-called “phase 0” of the de-escalation process, enables the reopening of this service “under rules” that in Galicia have already been established since March 24th. The Minister has supported this decision in the fact that other Spanish communities have already opened these markets, a measure also used these days by Galician producers’ associations to demand their opening. In this sense, González assured that the Galician government requested this measure “on several occasions” and that he now “understands that the circumstances exist to adopt it.”

In the same way, he stressed that both he and the President of the Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, claimed that the activities related to the field were among the first to resume the start of the de-escalation, which makes it necessary to open the sales channels.

In addition, the Minister recalled the launch by the Xunta de Mercaproximidade, a channel for the sale of agricultural products, which must now be completed with local markets as long as the situation of the hotel and restaurant industry is not normalized, large consumers of this sector. Along the same lines, González also called on the minister to reopen livestock markets, a measure that is also required from the sector to dispose of animals.

The holder of Rural Environment took advantage of the videoconference with Luis Planas to urge the minister to convene the Commission for the Monitoring of the Dairy Agreement, with the aim of “looking for solutions to end the entry of cisterns from France and Portugal with cow’s milk and dairy products at prices below production costs’. These products that come from abroad, he recalled, “are altering the internal market and putting at risk the economic viability of Galician producers,” according to Ep.

Money

The conference also dealt with the distribution of funds by the State for the proper functioning of different policies of the autonomous communities in agrarian matters. In this context, González highlighted those issues related to plant and animal health, among them the contributions of the central government to the fight against diseases such as the pine nematode, the Guatemalan potato moth or the African citrus psyllid, among others. .

However, in relation to this field, the holder of Rural Environment regretted that the amounts destined for Galicia “are insufficient to be able to continue with the same level of intensity the work that needs to be done in the field of plant health.” .