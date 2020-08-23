Local Artists Have Been Boring People With Their Work for as Long as 23,000 Years

The history of art goes back longer in the UK than previously thought, it turns out, with new finds in Jersey placing the first abstract doodlings of our distant descendants to as long as 23,000 years ago.

The etchings on rocks were made by local hunter-gatherers, known to have lived in Jersey between 14,000 and 23,000 years ago. Presuming they got cracking straight away, that’s much older than the oldest previously recorded local artwork found within the UK, which has been dated to around 13,000 years ago on the site of Derby’s Creswell Crags.

The report’s co-author Dr Silvia Bello isn’t sure if the drawings are of things, people, or merely fun shapes, though, adding that these finds are “imprecise and simplified” when compared to other examples from around the world dating to the same period, adding that they may be the work of “inexperienced engravers.” But still, they had a go, and they must’ve at least brightened up the cave a little, as there was vague evidence on one stone that it had perhaps been dyed red as well. Perhaps these simple folk stared at their tablets to while away the evenings? [Plos One via BBC]