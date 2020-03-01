Local authorities help e-commerce companies resume work in Guangxi

Workers pack kumquats at an e-commerce company at Rongan County of Liuzhou City, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, March 1, 2020. The outbreak of novel coronavirus has caused kumquats in the county partially unsalable. To help solve the sale problem, local authorities encouraged and helped up to 100 e-commerce companies within the county to resume work to help farmers sell kumquats online. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)