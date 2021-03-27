Local gov’t in Indian capital rules out lockdown despite cases spike

NEW DELHI, March 27 (Xinhua) — Despite a spike in COVID-19 cases, the local government in Indian capital New Delhi on Saturday ruled out the possibility of imposing a lockdown in the city.

Addressing a media briefing, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said that lockdown is not a solution to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus.

“As of now, there’s no possibility of a lockdown. First, it was said that it’s a 14-day cycle between infection and recovery. Experts said if all activities close for 21 days, it won’t spread. Lockdown was extended but it didn’t stop completely. So I don’t think lockdown is a solution,” Jain told the media.

The health minister’s comments came a day after Delhi reported 1,534 fresh cases, taking the city’s total confirmed cases to 654,276.

The daily spike on Friday was the highest since the beginning of this year. It was the second day in a row when daily cases breached the 1,500-mark.

Jain said there were fewer cases earlier but it has increased now.

“Number of testings have increased in Delhi and every day 85,000 to 90,000 tests are being conducted in the city,” he said. “Delhi government is focusing on the contact tracing and isolation of the affected person.”

Delhi government has imposed a ban on celebrations and gatherings. As per directive during upcoming festivals such as Holi, Shab-e-Barat and Navaratri, gatherings will not be allowed at public places, parks, markets, or religious places across the city.

Police said any person found violating the directive shall be prosecuted in accordance with the law. Enditem