Local lockdown map: Full list of areas affected by new rules and restrictions

LOCKDOWN restrictions have been reintroduced for around five million living across areas of northern England after a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

From August 8, the new rules ban different households in Greater Manchester, Preston, parts of east Lancashire and West Yorkshire from meeting each other inside their homes or even in gardens.

⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates

The government announced the measures at 9.16pm on Thursday, July 30, less than three hours before they took effect at midnight, adding Preston to the list on August 7.

The addition of Preston comes after the situation was reviewed on Thursday, August 6.

Local leaders in Preston previously warned that it could become the latest area to face a Government intervention, amid rising coronavirus rates in the Lancashire city.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said “households gathering and not abiding by the social-distancing rules” was a reason for the stricter rules and that the move was in order to “keep the country safe”.

He said: “We take this action with a heavy heart but unfortunately it’s necessary because we’ve seen that households meeting up and a lack of social distancing is one of the causes of this rising rate of coronavirus and we’ll do whatever is necessary to keep the country safe.”

The move came after the Government reimposed quarantine measures for those arriving in the UK from Spain and Luxembourg.

After the August 6 review Belgium, Andorra and the Bahamas were also taken off the travel corridor list.

For those seeking more detail on the local lockdown rules, the government has published a longer guidance page early July 31.

All the measures will be reviewed each week.

Greater Manchester – City of Manchester; Trafford; Stockport; Oldham; Bury; Wigan; Bolton; Tameside; Rochdale; Salford.

Lancashire – Blackburn with Darwen; Burnley; Hyndburn; Pendle; Rossendale; Preston.

West Yorkshire – Bradford; Calderdale; Kirklees.

It will be illegal for people who do not live together to meet in a private home or garden.

You can no longer socialise with people you do not live with in indoor public venues, such as pubs, restaurants and cafes.

The government is watching several areas across the country very closely to see if their R number hits a dangerous level.

Areas of concern include Sandwell, Wakefield, Oadby and Wigston, Eden, Swindon, Northampton, Peterborough, Luton and Bedford.

You can continue to meet in public outdoor spaces (such as a park) in groups of no more than six people, unless the group includes only people from two households.

The Health Secretary confirmed this morning said two households can still meet “at a social distance in a public place outdoors”.

You may attend a place or worship but you must socially distance from people outside of your household.

This means maintaining a distance of two metres, or one metre with mitigations (such as wearing face coverings).

Yes. People living inside and outside of this area can continue to travel in and out for work.

Yes. But you should only go with members of your own household.

Vulnerable people will no longer have to follow the shielding guidance from August 1, unless they live in Blackburn with Darwen in the North West and other local affected areas across England where shielding continues.

You should not visit friends or family in care homes, other than in exceptional circumstances.

Yes. But no more than 30 people can attend.

Yes. But you must observe social distancing measures.

Yes.

Yes. However you must socially distance from people outside of your household.

This means maintaining a distance of two metres, or one metre with mitigations (e.g. face coverings).

The government has recommended that (if possible) prayer and religious services take place outdoors.

Yes, but no more than 30 people can attend.