Locals compare the area to a “warzone” after a man is “repeatedly stabbed in the head” in a Glasgow street.

A man was “repeatedly stabbed in the head” in a Glasgow street, prompting residents to compare the area to a “warzone.”

Following the shock incident, the man was rushed to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

A van was set on fire on a nearby street hours after the attack.

As violence erupted on a Glasgow street, a man was said to have been “stabbed multiple times in the head.”

On Sunday afternoon, emergency services were dispatched to Milton in North Glasgow after a man was discovered injured on Skerray Street around 2.10pm.

Ambulance crews rushed him to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

The police have launched an investigation into the shocking incident, which is still ongoing.

Locals told the Daily Record that a man had been stabbed in the head multiple times as their street was turned into a “warzone.”

A van was set on fire on a nearby street just hours later in another incident.

At 8.36 p.m., detectives were called to a blaze on nearby Longay Street that had ripped through a parked Highway Maintenance vehicle.

“After something kicked off near the chippy, a man was stabbed multiple times in the head,” a local said.

“Police taped off the area and have been there ever since; it’s terrifying that something like this could happen so close to home.”

“My street has turned into a warzone between the stabbing and the fire, I can’t believe it,” a second resident said.

“The attack resulted in a man being severely injured.

It was a bloodbath.

“The fire’s damage is still visible, and the entire area smells like smoke.”

“I heard huge bangs and thought fireworks were going off until I realized it was a van on fire,” a third resident said.

“It was very loud, and I was terrified when I saw the flames.”

“It happened just a few hours after a man was stabbed and police taped off the area near the chippy.”

“I think someone threw something at the van to set it on fire, then ran away,” a fourth resident speculated.

“A neighbor had to dash to the police station where the man was stabbed to inform them that the van was on fire around the corner.”

“It was shocking; I’m not sure if the two incidents are related, but it was all over after that.”

