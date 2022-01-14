Locals in Glasgow could do 11 things in the 1990s that they can’t do now.

There are 11 things that Glasgow residents could do in the 1990s but can’t do now.

It’s easy for those of us who grew up in or lived in Glasgow during the 1990s to forget how many things we took for granted are no longer available.

Things have changed dramatically in Glasgow over the last two decades, from former favorites such as popular shops and restaurants to old theme parks and now-demolished structures.

Many of the things we used to enjoy are now only available in our memories.

And, despite many things improving in the years since, it’s difficult not to feel nostalgic when we consider how much has changed.

The list below isn’t meant to be exhaustive, but if you think there’s something we missed, please let us know in the comments section.

We miss Woolworths (Photo courtesy of Getty).

In the 1990s, Woolworths was the only place to get Pick N Mix.

Woolies first opened its doors on Union Street in 1914, and the chain quickly spread throughout the city.

They had the best collection of sweets ever, filling the Home Bargains and B and M niche before those two chains hit the high street.

Woolworths went bankrupt in 2008, and all of its 807 stores, including its many Scottish branches, closed in January 2009, resulting in the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Contributed image of the now-famous Irn-Bru bars

These tangy sweets, once the bane of dentists across the country, were much loved by children in Glasgow school playgrounds throughout the 1990s.

Sweet versions of Irn-Bru were once a tuck shop staple, but they vanished over a decade ago.

Barr’s recently admitted that they didn’t make the recipe, so it doesn’t appear that they’ll return.

The highlight of the week was renting a video (Photo: PA).

Going to Blockbuster or Global Video with your family to rent a video was the highlight of the week back when video was king.

You could waste a lot of time just looking through the endless options available, and many arguments would ensue before the perfect film was chosen.

Regrettably,

