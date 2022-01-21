Locals in Glasgow ‘dive for cover’ after a low flyby by fighter jets.

The unusual occurrence was reported to have occurred in the skies above Cambuslang, Cumbernauld, and Uddingston around 5 p.m. yesterday evening.

Two fighter jets flew low over the homes of residents near Glasgow last night, giving them the scare of their lives.

The unusual occurrence was reported to have occurred in the skies above Cambuslang, Cumbernauld, and Uddingston around 5 p.m. yesterday (January 20).

According to the UK Defence Journal, the aircraft in question were US F-15 fighter jets that flew over the Greater Glasgow area at just 1,000 feet above the ground – much lower than normal – and at speeds of over 500 mph.

Subscribe to Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more news in your inbox.

“Honestly thought there was a plane about to crash into the house last night when that roar started, ran outside and those fighter jets flew directly over my house in Uddingston, it was amazing, could feel the power of them on the ground,” one person who witnessed the jets fly over their home in Uddingston tweeted.

“This is incredible.”

Others described the noise made by the jets flying low above their house as “deafening” and sounding like a “missile” had gone off, while another claimed to have heard a “full house dive for cover” after hearing the jets overhead.

Meanwhile, one Twitter user speculated that Tom Cruise was filming a scene from Top Gunn, writing, “Tom Cruise filming his last scene in the old fighter jet above north Lanarkshire tonight.. wit a man.”

The jets were conducting routine training, according to the UK Defence Journal, though the Ministry of Defence’s Operational low flying training timetable for this week contains no mention of the flights taking place over the Central Belt.

Let us know if you heard the fighter jets in the comments!