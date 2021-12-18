Locals in Mount Florida are taking action to stop ‘unacceptable’ Hampden Park fan behavior.

Following what the community council has described as a “deterioration in the management of football fans” at the last three games, extra security, portaloos, and traffic wardens will be in place ahead of the cup final on Sunday.

Residents reported fans urinating in public, taking drugs, and fighting in the street during previous games in November.

Members of the community council even made a map of all the offenses that occurred on their streets, citing a lack of traffic wardens who enforce parking regulations, leaving the streets littered with cars that cause obstruction.

“Residents of Mount Florida recognize that events at Hampden Park will cause some disruption to normal life,” said Judith Pollock, chair of the Mount Florida Community Council.

“However, this does not apply to the levels of anti-social behavior seen this weekend, with grown men behaving in such a disrespectful and contemptuous manner toward our community.”

“I anticipate that Police Scotland will have enough officers on hand at future games to ensure that the law is followed and that those who break it are prosecuted.”

The community came together ahead of the game this weekend to express their concerns to Police Scotland, Glasgow City Council, and the Scottish Football Association.

In a win for the community council, police have confirmed that extra security, portaloos around the stadium, and parking wardens will be present this weekend.

Chief Inspector Neil McLeod of Police Scotland said the force is “acutely aware” of how such incidents have a “disruptive effect.”

“I was invited by Police Scotland to join their meeting with Glasgow City Council, the Scottish Football Association, and G4S to discuss plans for future events at the National Stadium,” said Judith Pollock, Chair of the Community Council.

“I am pleased that the validity of residents’ concerns has been acknowledged, and that Police Scotland and the Scottish Football Association have committed additional resources to combat anti-social behavior.”

“I’ve also been invited to attend a meeting after that.”

