Locals in Tullamore are numb after young teacher Ashling Murphy, 23, was murdered while jogging in broad daylight.

A COMMUNITY has been left “numb” as a result of the brutal murder of a young teacher while jogging yesterday.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ashling Murphy, a primary school teacher at Durrow National School, was killed along the Grand Canal’s banks.

Locals have expressed shock and bewilderment over the “randomness” of the attack.

Rose Coyle, a retired woman, walks the canal on a regular basis.

She described the murder as “awful.”

The canal has been a resource and a respite for the local community since the pandemic began, according to her.

“You just don’t think things like that happen, and there are always so many people,” she explained.

“The weather has been pleasant for the past few days, and the evenings are becoming lighter.

There are more people on the street.”

“The younger ones go out after work or school in the evening.

“It’s terrible.

Horrible.

The element of surprise, I believe, is the randomness.”

Declan Harvey is a Fianna Fail councillor in the area.

“Everyone is surprised,” he said.

It’s got everyone in a tizzy.

“The family is well-known in the neighborhood for its musical abilities.

“The father is a member of a local band, and she was an accomplished Irish musician.”

He recently mentioned that Ashling had brought a choir of her students to the town’s Christmas market.

Women in the town are now “nervous, scared, and shocked,” he said.

“A lot of women walk down on their own, walking, jogging, running a little, and a lot of people go cycling,” he continued.

“I’m stunned, heartbroken, and speechless because this has wreaked havoc on the community.”

Ray Larkin was one of the first to arrive at the scene, paying silent respect to Ms Murphy.

The town, he said, was “numb.”

“I knew her and her family extremely well,” he said.

“I’m heartbroken.”

I think the most difficult thing for me is that I walk this every morning.”

He, like many others, believes the canal is a source of pride for the community.

He said that after a night shift at the local hospital, nurses often take a walk along the canal.

“Now I feel the fear has left the community around here,” he said.

“Everything around here is so beautiful.”

“Where are these people going now?” says the narrator.

Eugene Wall, president of Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, also tweeted that the news of the recent graduate’s death had left the college community “shocked to the core.”