Locals saved a polar bear that has stood on the roof of a Bath pub since the 1960s from being demolished.

A polar bear that has stood on the roof of a Bath pub since the 1960s was saved from being demolished by locals.

After a long fight, a residents’ group has saved a life-size polar bear that sits on a pub roof in Bath.

For decades, “Snowy” has guarded the entrance to The Bear Inn in the city’s Bear Flat neighborhood, and locals were concerned when the brewery announced plans to renovate the building.

The Bear Flat Association was also concerned that, rather than being removed, the bear would be painted brown as part of the construction process.

“It [the bear]was named Snowy for a reason – it was designed to have the physique and demeanor of a polar bear, not a brown bear, and it is loved by the local community as a white polar bear,” chairman Nick Francis said in a statement.

“The Bear Inn’s name could be interpreted as a generic reference to bears, implying that there could be brown bears in addition to Snowy, all in keeping with the overall theme of ‘The Bear.'”

“As frequent users of Wellsway on foot, by car, and by bus, we don’t claim to be experts in pub management and marketing, but the prominence of Snowy appears to owe a great deal to its whiteness.”

“If it were brown, it would recede and almost blend in with the building behind it.”

The Bath Preservation Trust later expressed its opposition to any proposed changes, saying it was “resistant to the loss of the polar bear figure, which has become a popular local landmark and is a distinctive addition to the streetscape.”

Greene King, which owns the pub, said a new team had been installed and that the bear’s importance in the community had been underestimated at first.

“We are pleased to be investing in The Bear Inn and look forward to welcoming locals,” a spokesperson for The Bear Inn told me.

“We listened to the community and recognize that ‘Snowy the Bear’ is a popular feature of the pub, so it will remain in its current form.”

