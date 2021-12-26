The Batgirl exterior filming locations and dates in Glasgow’s city centre have been revealed.

Batgirl exterior filming locations and dates in Glasgow’s city center have been revealed.

While the cameras are rolling in the city center, there’s a chance we’ll see the female vigilante (played by Leslie Grace), as well as Batman and the Batmobile.

We told you last week that Glasgow’s Trongate neighborhood will be transformed into Gotham City for the filming of Batgirl.

The filming of the superhero film in the surrounding streets will take place between January 5 and 25, so a large portion of Parnie Street is currently under construction.

Following the announcement that Michael Keaton will reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the film, there’s a chance we’ll see the female vigilante (played by Leslie Grace) or even Batman and the Batmobile during filming.

Glasgow Live can now reveal where and when filming will take place in the city later this month.

Check out the list below to see where you might be able to see the action:

On January 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., St Vincent Street will be used for filming.

(Perhaps earlier).

The road will be closed between West Nile Street and Hope Street, as well as between West George Street and Gordon Street.

Between January 4 and January 24, filming will take place on Parnie Street Hutchison Street.

Cleaning and delivery access will be maintained, with film crews coordinating with local residents, businesses, and cleaning crews.

From 00:01am on January 13 to 6am on January 14, filming will take place at Glasgow Cross.

High and Saltmarket will be closed between Bell and Clyde Streets.

Trongate will also be closed between Candleriggs and Watson Street on London Road (with possibly more closures to follow).

Saltmarket will be closed from 12:00 a.m. on January 21 to 6:00 a.m. on January 22.

There will be a closure between Clyde Street and Glasgow Cross.

