Loch Lomond Lido plans were shelved after a cost estimate of £3 million.

After a cost estimate of £3 million, plans for Loch Lomond Lido were scrapped.

The ambitious plans, which were developed in response to the tragic deaths of three people last summer as a way to improve safety, have been put on hold because the costs are simply “unaffordable” for West Dunbartonshire Council.

West Dunbartonshire Council has put on hold ambitious plans to build a Lido at Balloch Park that could cost more than £3 million.

Following the tragedies on Loch Lomond last summer, conservative councillor Sally Page asked council officers to look into the feasibility of building a public outdoor swimming pool on the loch.

READ MORE: Concerns that the pandemic is driving young people to engage in anti-social behavior

Instead, a report was presented to the full council this afternoon (Wednesday), recommending that no further action be taken in relation to any lido formation due to the financial implications.

However, West Dunbartonshire councillors agreed to pay £30,000 to a professional consultant to develop a water safety policy for the area.

“It is unfortunate to see the recommendations that we have today,” said Council Leader Jonathon McColl, “but I believe they are sensible.”

Just to hire a consultant, we’ll have to spend a lot of money.

“It is estimated that the lido will cost at least £3 million and possibly more, which is currently unaffordable.”

Given the tragedies that have occurred throughout the loch, enlisting an officer to implement a water safety policy is critical.

“I believe it is critical that we collaborate with partners and neighboring local governments to produce something as sensible as possible,” says the author.

Concerns have also been expressed about the life buoys that are routinely thrown into the River Leven by vandals, posing a risk to human life.

“I’d like to emphasize that we’re all doing our best in terms of the water safety equipment and life rings we’ve installed at various locations,” Councillor McColl continued.

However, the rings have vanished from Bonhill and Lomond Bridges once more.

“We need to talk to the police and fire departments about putting in place some sort of monitoring system, even if it’s only temporary, so that we can identify and apprehend the idiots who are doing this.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.