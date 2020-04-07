Lock-up shares worth over 36 bln yuan to become tradable

BEIJING, April 5 (Xinhua) — Lock-up shares worth over 36.07 billion yuan (about 5.1 billion U.S. dollars) will become eligible for trade on China’s bourses next week.

The amount is down 56.56 percent week on week, according to data from financial information provider Wind.

From April 7 to April 10, more than 2.32 billion shares from 22 listed companies will become tradable on the two stock exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Under China’s stock market rules, major shareholders must wait for one to two years before they are permitted to sell their shares.