Lockdown at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts after a suspect was spotted on a balcony with a weapon on the California campus.

Lockdown at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts after a suspect was spotted on a balcony with a weapon.

A SCHOOL IN SAN DIEGO has been placed on lockdown after a man was seen walking on a balcony of a building facing the school, holding a weapon.

An individual fired shots at the San Diego School of Creative and Performing Arts with a weapon, possibly an air rifle, according to police.

Officers have surrounded the house and are attempting to evict the suspect.

More to come…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most recent updates on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.