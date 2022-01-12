Lockdown in 1 more Chinese region prompted by Omicron and delta variants.

According to health officials, 221 new cases were reported in the country on Tuesday, with 166 of them being locally transmitted.

ANKARA

After a surge in local COVID-19 cases, driven by the delta and omicron variants, a new region in China’s central Henan province was placed under lockdown on Wednesday.

China’s National Health Commission said in a statement that 221 new cases were reported on Tuesday, with 166 being locally transmitted.

According to the Chinese daily Global Times, the Henan province alone has recorded 118 cases in the past day, prompting authorities to place the Huaxian county under lockdown.

In the northern city of Tianjin, 33 cases were reported as a result of lockdowns and mass testing.

When two cases of the omicron variant were discovered in the city of Anyang on Tuesday, authorities moved quickly to impose a lockdown.

Until this morning, Anyang had reported 123 COVID-19 cases, and authorities are now conducting new tests.

Since the first cases were reported in December 2018, China has reported 104,189 COVID-19 cases, with 4,636 deaths.